Wink Martindale compares transfer QB Mikey Keene to a 'broke man's Kyler Murray'
As defensive coordinators tend to do, Michigan DC Wink Martindale had a hilarious head scratching response to an interview question during Michigan's bowl prep this week. When asked about incoming transfer QB Mikey Keene by Detroit News reporter Angelique Chenglis, Martindale quipped, "I call him a broke man's Kyler Murray."
Many Michigan fans were left wondering if that is in fact a compliment to the signal caller. Surely, Martindale means it with the best intentions, and being compared to NFL standout and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray in any fashion is never a bad thing. During his Heisman season, Murray threw for over 4,200 yards, threw 42 touchdowns and ran for 1,001 yards and 12 more touchdowns on the ground. He was also the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Obviously comparing the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and former Heisman Trophy winner to a transfer from Fresno State is ludicrous. I suppose that is why Martindale threw in the words "broke man's". He knows that any other type of comparison would have been scoffed at by anyone with football knowledge.
Maybe he is using it to challenge the incoming quarterback to step his game up and realize his potential? Martindale himself took quite a bit of heat from the Michigan faithful this year as his defense, loaded with three potential first-round NFL draft picks, struggled to perform at times throughout the year. However, his master class performance against Ohio State solidified his ability and position.
Either way, it was a funny take on an open-ended softball question. Good ole Wink, like the crazy uncle at the holiday party, never fails to amaze.
