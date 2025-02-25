Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football: Former Wolverine early favorite for NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Former Michigan star defender is now one of the leading favorites to claim the 2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With all eyes now turned to the 2025 NFL season, the projections and predictions are already rolling in. And for both fans of the Detroit Lions and the Michigan Wolverines, it probably comes as no surprise that Aidan Hutchinson is one of the top favorites to claim this year's 2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Entering his fourth year in the league, Hutchinson has already established himself as one of the top edge rushers in the NFL. And if not for an injury that brought his season to an end after just five games in 2024, there's a chance that the former Wolverine could have challenged for the single-season NFL sack record (22.5). Impressively, Hutchinson still finished the 2024 season as Detroit's sack leader with 7.5 through just five games.

Hutchinson is now continuing to make tremendous strides in his rehab after breaking his leg back on Oct. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys. As of now, the belief is that the Lions' star defender will be ready to go when Detroit kicks of the 2025 campaign this fall. And if Hutchinson is anywhere close to where he left off in 2024, it's a pretty safe bet that he's going to have an incredibly productive season.

When looking at the latest odds for 2025 Comeback Player of the Year, Hutchinson is clearly an early favorite.

Aidan Hutchinson
Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

2025 Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

  • Dak Prescott +275
  • Aidan Hutchinson +300
  • Christian McCaffrey +300
  • Trevor Lawrence +500
  • Rashee Rice +1400
  • Tua Tagovailoa +1600
  • Derek Carr +1800
  • Maxx Crosby +2500
  • Tank Dell +2500
  • Brandon Aiyuk +3000
  • Stefon Diggs +3000
  • Anthony Richardson +3000
  • Chris Godwin +3500

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Recruiting: Michigan Football trying to flip another Clemson commit

Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025

Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football