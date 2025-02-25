Michigan Football: Former Wolverine early favorite for NFL Comeback Player of the Year
With all eyes now turned to the 2025 NFL season, the projections and predictions are already rolling in. And for both fans of the Detroit Lions and the Michigan Wolverines, it probably comes as no surprise that Aidan Hutchinson is one of the top favorites to claim this year's 2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.
Entering his fourth year in the league, Hutchinson has already established himself as one of the top edge rushers in the NFL. And if not for an injury that brought his season to an end after just five games in 2024, there's a chance that the former Wolverine could have challenged for the single-season NFL sack record (22.5). Impressively, Hutchinson still finished the 2024 season as Detroit's sack leader with 7.5 through just five games.
Hutchinson is now continuing to make tremendous strides in his rehab after breaking his leg back on Oct. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys. As of now, the belief is that the Lions' star defender will be ready to go when Detroit kicks of the 2025 campaign this fall. And if Hutchinson is anywhere close to where he left off in 2024, it's a pretty safe bet that he's going to have an incredibly productive season.
When looking at the latest odds for 2025 Comeback Player of the Year, Hutchinson is clearly an early favorite.
2025 Comeback Player of the Year Odds
Odds via Caesars Sportsbook
- Dak Prescott +275
- Aidan Hutchinson +300
- Christian McCaffrey +300
- Trevor Lawrence +500
- Rashee Rice +1400
- Tua Tagovailoa +1600
- Derek Carr +1800
- Maxx Crosby +2500
- Tank Dell +2500
- Brandon Aiyuk +3000
- Stefon Diggs +3000
- Anthony Richardson +3000
- Chris Godwin +3500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recruiting: Michigan Football trying to flip another Clemson commit
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7