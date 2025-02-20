NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds: Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey Lead Market
The 2024 NFL season is in the books and it's never too early to start looking ahead to the 2025 campaign. Sportsbooks across the country have already released plenty of futures odds for us to bet on, including the awards market.
Comeback Player of the Year has always been a bit of a vague award, but 2024 taught us that uninjured players likely won't win the award again moving forward. The Associated Press reiterated during the season that the award should be given to a player who has come back from "illness, physical injury, or other circumstances that led him to miss playing time the previous season".
In years past, players who have a resurgence season after a year or two of poor play, were considered by voters for the award. Both Joe Flacco in 2023 and Geno Smith in 2022 won the award for that reason. Now, players like that likely won't win it. If so, Sam Darnold probably would've been named the winner this past season. Instead, it was given to Joe Burrow for a second time.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the latest odds to win Comeback Player of the Year in 2025.
2025 Comeback Player of the Year Odds
Odds via Caesars Sportsbook
- Dak Prescott +275
- Aidan Hutchinson +300
- Christian McCaffrey +300
- Trevor Lawrence +500
- Rashee Rice +1400
- Tua Tagovailoa +1600
- Derek Carr +1800
- Maxx Crosby +2500
- Tank Dell +2500
- Brandon Aiyuk +3000
- Stefon Diggs +3000
- Anthony Richardson +3000
- Chris Godwin +3500
Prescott, Hutchinson, McCaffrey, Lawrence Top Odds List for CPOY
When looking at the odds list there are four names who are much more likely than the rest. Dak Prescott, Aidan Hutchinson, Christian McCaffrey, and Trevor Lawrence all missed significant time for their teams in 2024 and all four players will be a huge impact if they return healthy in 2025.
The player I'd be looking at amongst those four would be Lawrence at +500. A lot of things that could have gone wrong for the Jaguars last year, went wrong, but they have a fresh start ahead of them in 2025 with a new head coach in Liam Coen. Coen was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping Baker Mayfield hit career highs including throwing for 4,500 yards. If he can bring that magic to Jacksonville, Lawrence could be in for a big year.
It's also worth noting Lawrence has weapons to work with at receiver. Christian Kirk should return healthy, Brian Thomas Jr. had one of the best rookie seasons in the NFL, and the Jaguars are also looking to add another receiver, perhaps Tee Higgins or Cooper Kupp.
If Jacksonville can get some help at offensive line, Lawrence could be in for a career year. Don't forget he threw for over 4,000 yards in both 2022 and 2023.
Pick: Trevor Lawrence +500 via Caesars
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 10 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.