Michigan Football: Wolverines lose defender to the transfer portal
Although the college basketball transfer portal has taken most of the attention in recent weeks, the college football transfer portal is beginning to heat up. Michigan has yet to suffer any surprising losses to the portal yet, but another Wolverine did announce their intention to enter the portal over the weekend.
Jason Hewlett, a former four-star prospect and part of Michigan's 2023 recruiting class, appeared in nine games during the 2024 season (including one game at linebacker). Here are some additional notes from his sophomore campaign, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
Sophomore (2024)
• Appeared in nine games including one at linebacker; made three tackles to earn his first varsity letter
• Named Scout Team Defensive Player of the Week for his role in preparing the offense for Fresno State
• Contributed on special teams against Fresno State (Aug. 31), Texas (Sept. 7), Michigan State (Oct. 26), Oregon (Nov. 2), at Illinois (Oct. 19), at Indiana (Nov. 9), at Ohio State (Nov. 30), against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl (Dec. 31)
• Made three tackles playing as a linebacker and also contributed on special teams against Northwestern (Nov. 23)
Given the depth that Michigan has at the linebacker position, it isn't all that surprising to see Hewlett seeking a better opportunity elsewhere. In addition to returning starters Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausmann, the Wolverines also have plenty of other options in Troy Bowles (Georgia transfer), Cole Sullivan, and Jimmy Rolder.
