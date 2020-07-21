Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Zach Charbonnet In 2020

We continue our series as we look at each potential contributor on Michigan's roster in numerical order and look at what would be a stellar, standard and subpar season in 2020.

We're on to No. 24, sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet.

Heading into the 2019 season, running back was one of the bigger question marks on the team. As a freshman, Charbonnet helped answer that question.

As a rookie, Charbonnet carried the ball 149 times for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns while splitting time with Hassan Haskins for much of the year. The 11 scores was a freshman record at Michigan.

The 6-1, 220-pounder wasn't the clear cut No. 1 back down the stretch, but he excelled at pass blocking for a freshman and proved to be dependable right out of the gate carrying the ball 33 times against Army.

The running back situation isn't a question mark in 2020, it's a strength. How it will look, however, is a mystery. With Charbonnet and Haskins both back and more experienced, along with a refreshed Chris Evans and a dynamic freshman in Blake Corum in the fold, the position group is loaded. Because of that, Charbonnet's 2020 season is really hard to predict.

Stellar

Since Michigan is only playing a nine-game season at this point, and the running back position is stacked, I'd say a stellar season for Charbonnet would actually be less productive than his freshman campaign, but in the same neighborhood. If Charbonnet carries the ball around 140 times for about 700 yards and eight touchdowns, that would be a fantastic season. Charbonnet being the clear No. 1 running back would also be a part of a stellar season.

Standard

Michigan ran the ball about 350 times with the running backs last year, so I think a standard season for Charbonnet would involve him being part of a three-headed monster along with Haskins and Evans with each of them getting about 100 carries. Will it shake out that evenly? Probably not. But that to me seems to be the way it's all trending. All three are capable and slightly different allowing them all to bring what they bring to the table.

If Charbonnet carries the ball 100 times, he should be in the 450 yard range and would hopefully find the end zone five or six times. That's a step back from last year, but would be understandable given the shortened slate and crowded backfield.

Subpar

After getting off to a great start as a freshman, Charbonnet sliding to No. 3 on the depth chart would be a subpar development for him. If Haskins and Evans end up touching it more than Charbonnet, with Corum stealing a few snaps here and there as well, that would be a skid.

That might look like 60 or so carries for about 300 yards and three or four touchdowns. Charbonnet is capable, and has a nose for the end zone, so I think he'll be in there in the red zone, but it would still result in a lot less production.

My Thoughts

I just don't think the snaps or carries are going to be there for Charbonnet to recreate his freshman season. I'm higher on Evans than most and I think that will really eat into Charbonnet's snaps and production. I think he'll end up between subpar and standard with about 75 carries for 400 yards and a small handful of scores. I don't think he'll be close to his freshman mark of 11 touchdowns and I don't think he'll be close to leading the team in carries.

Previous Players

No. 1 — Ambry Thomas

No. 2 — Carlo Kemp

No. 2 — Jake Moody

No. 3 — Quinn Nordin

No. 4 — Nico Collins

No. 5 — Joe Milton

No. 6 — DJ Turner

No. 6 — Cornelius Johnson

No. 8 — Ronnie Bell

No. 10 — Dylan McCaffrey

No. 12 — Josh Ross

No. 12 — Chris Evans

No. 15 — Chris Hinton

No. 15 — Giles Jackson

No. 17 — Sammy Faustin

No. 18 — Luiji Vilain

No. 19 — Kwity Paye

No. 19 — Mike Sainristil

No. 20 — Brad Hawkins

No. 22 — Gemon Green

No. 23 — Michael Barrett