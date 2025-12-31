Michigan star WR Andrew Marsh makes number change ahead of Texas game

Following Michigan's coaching change -- out with Sherrone Moore and in with Kyle Whittingham -- some wondered if the Wolverines' star players would be playing in the Citrus Bowl against Texas. One player of concern was freshman WR Andrew Marsh, who not only is playing against the Longhorns, but he also announced a number change.

On his Instagram account, Marsh noted that he's 'back to his roots' by going from No. 4 to No. 3 against Texas. Assuming he stays in Michigan, that would be a good indication that Marsh will be wearing No. 3 from here on out.

RELATED: Predicting the final score between Michigan vs. Texas in the Citrus Bowl

Andrew Marsh Instagram

When Marsh arrived to Ann Arbor, Fredrick Moore wore No. 3, but following Moore's decision to transfer, Marsh will now get No. 3. Marsh wore it in high school and that is a good indication that this would be his permanent number if he were to stay in Ann Arbor.

This season, Marsh was the Wolverines' top option in the passing game. After not seeing much playing time in the first three weeks of the season, Marsh exploded once he got a chance to start. For the season, the former four-star caught 42 passes for 641 yards and three scores.

Marsh's big-time game came against Northwestern, a game that Michigan won 24-22, when he caught 12 passes for 189 yards.

Retaining Marsh is a must

Following Michigan's game against Texas, there will be plenty of teams coming after him -- they already have. Marsh is going to be coveted, but the Wolverines have to be able to keep their star playmaker in the fold heading into next season.

A big key for Michigan is getting Bryce Underwood to stay. It sounds promising that he will -- his meeting with Whittingham was 'great' -- and that would go a long way in keeping the talented playmakers in the fold.

If Michigan can keep both Underwood and Marsh, the Wolverines' offense could be very dangerous in 2026 with a more open attack.