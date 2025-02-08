Michigan head man Sherrone Moore is bringing back another familiar face to the staff
247Sports' Sam Webb is reporting that Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has successfully secured the services of former wide receivers coach Erik "Soup" Campbell. Campbell, who previously served as Michigan's wide receiver coach from 1995 to 2007, is known for developing a long list of talented and record-breaking pass catchers during his tenure in Ann Arbor, including the likes of David Terrell and Braylon Edwards. His coaching pedigree is solidified by the success of the players he mentored, and his ability to help elevate the wide receiver position at Michigan has been proven time and again. Campbell will be joining the staff as the assistant wide receiver's coach.
In addition to his impressive history as a coach, Campbell is no stranger to Michigan’s culture and traditions. He also coached current Michigan receivers coach Ron Bellamy during his time at the university, further strengthening the continuity and expertise in the Wolverines' coaching staff. Campbell returned to Michigan in 2015 under head coach Jim Harbaugh, taking on the role of recruiting coordinator, where he continued to demonstrate his talent for identifying top-tier recruits. His recruiting acumen would play a key role in shaping Michigan’s future rosters.
After his time at Michigan, Campbell took his talents to Bowling Green, where he worked as the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach. This experience further broadened his coaching knowledge and added to his reputation as a skilled teacher of the game. As a 4-year letterman for the Wolverines from 1984 to 1987, Campbell’s deep connection to the program and his extensive football background make him an invaluable asset to Michigan’s coaching staff.
Known for his tenacious and targeted recruiting approach, Campbell brings a wealth of experience to Michigan’s wide receiver room. His return to the Wolverines will not only benefit the development of the team's wide receivers but will also strengthen their recruiting efforts as he continues to build strong connections with future prospects. With Campbell back in the fold, the Wolverines are poised for even greater success on both the field and the recruiting trail.
