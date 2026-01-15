Michigan lands fourth specialist in the transfer portal under Kyle Whittingham

After a down season for the Michigan special teams, head coach Kyle Whittingham and special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs have made a major point in restoring order to a unit that was always a strength of the Wolverines. Michigan had already signed a new kicker, punter, and long snapper -- but Michigan wasn't done.

On Wednesday, the Wolverines announced the signing of another long snapper. Michigan landed Marshall rising sophomore Gavin Magorien.

Magorien started all 12 games of the Thundering Herd this season. He handled long snapping duties for both the punt and field goal teams. According to Pro Football Focus, Magorien earned a 38.6 special teams grade.

Greg Tarr graduated from Michigan this past season, so the Wolverines will have a new LS in Ann Arbor. It's most likely going to be former Pitt LS Nico Crawford for one season. Crawford was a top LS in the country and the Wolverines signed his K Trey Butkowski, as well. Crawford would be the likely LS for one season, and then Magorien would then take over.

Either way, Michigan appears set at LS for years to come with this signing. The Wolverines have had some good ones in Ann Arbor, and coach Coombs is making a point to continue that tradition.