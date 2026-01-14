Michigan 'trending' to retain defensive player who entered the transfer portal

Michigan has seen plenty of players enter the transfer portal since it opened, but Kyle Whittingham and Co. have been able to get a few key players back into the fold like Jake Guarnera, Andrew Sprague, Zeke Berry, and Jordan Young. All four of them had initially entered the portal, but the coaching staff -- along with some NIL money -- was able to bring them back for the 2026 season.

And there might be another player coming back, as well. According to a recent report from On3's Pete Nakos, Michigan is trending in a positive direction to get back defensive lineman Enow Etta. Nakos reported that a return to Ann Arbor is 'a real possibility'.

RELATED: Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Enow wrapped up his redshirt sophomore season in Ann Arbor and played in all 13 games for Michigan. He entered the transfer portal shortly after it opened. Getting Etta back after losing interior linemen such as Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, and Damon Payne would be big for the Wolverines' defense.

Etta's career at Michigan

Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman out of Texas had a lot of hype coming out of the spring of his sophomore season, but didn't play as much as many had thought he would. The Wolverines had him playing both at edge and in the interior.

Then in 2025, Etta was mainly used in the interior of the line and was part of a rotation. Playing in 295 snaps in 13 games, Etta recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and 0.5 sacks playing in a rotational role. Etta would typically spell the likes of Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne, or Tre Williams.

Back in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Etta was one of the headliners in Michigan's class. He was a high four-star, ranked as the No. 129 prospect in the nation. Etta chose the Wolverines over Utah, Michigan State, and Alabama, among others.

Big boost to Michigan's D-line if he returns

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Trey Pierce has publicly announced he was returning to Michigan, but after the Wolverines signed his brother, Christian, out of the portal -- it bodes well for his return. Assuming Pierce does return, and Michigan gets Etta back, those two would be the likely starting in the middle for Michigan.

The Wolverines also went out and landed Utah's Jonah Lea'ea, who will obviously be a focal point, too. Getting Etta back would give Michigan three experienced interior linemen who could come in and the coaching staff would fully trust.

Michigan has guys like Bobby Kanka, Manuel Beigel, Travis Moten, and Deyvid Palepale, but none of them has much game experience.