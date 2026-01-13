Michigan predicted to land 2026 top-50 prospect in transfer portal

Michigan received some positive news for its secondary on Monday. Not only did the Wolverines get freshman Jordan Young back into the fold after he initially entered the transfer portal, but Michigan landed a commitment from versatile Memphis safety Chris Bracy.

Even with the commitments, the Wolverines are still trying to build back up the defensive back room after a lot of attrition. Starters TJ Metcalf, Brandyn Hillman, and Jayden Sanders are all gone after leaving Michigan, and some depth pieces like Elijah Dotson, Jaden Mangham, and Tevis Metcalf had all entered the transfer portal.

With all that being said, Kyle Whittingham and Co. could be receiving good news very soon. Utah star incoming freshman Salesi Moa entered the transfer portal on Monday and there are plenty of predictions coming Michigan's way to land the top-50 prospect.

NEW: Utah ATH signee Salesi Moa has entered the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



He was a top-60 recruit in the 2026 class.https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/83yMYTbyoR — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 12, 2026

Who is Salesi Moa?

Moa, a 2026 prospect, committed to Utah Dec. 3 and enrolled in the program, but with Kyle Whittingham and other assistants leaving, it appears Moa will be following. Moa is a relation of Michigan's edge rusher coach Lewis Powell.

The Odgen (UT) prospect was already considering Michigan, as he took a visit for The Game against Ohio State. But the home state Utah Utes won the initial battle.

Moa can play either side of the ball, at WR or as a DB. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect figures to play CB at the next level, though. According to the Composite, Moa was ranked as the No. 45 player and No. 3 athlete in the 2026 cycle.

Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Moa:

-Productive two-way athlete with slick athleticism that could play on either side of the ball in college, but might make the most sense at wide receiver.



-Frequently finds ways to slip behind defenders and race into the deeper third as he’s a technically advanced route runner that can mix gears and create separation.



-Shifty and elusive after the catch with his agility and vision, but probably lacks a true breakaway gear at this stage.



-Constantly plays with a chip on his shoulder and doesn’t lack physicality as he hits people on defense and tries to move people as a perimeter blocker on offense.



-Might be trending towards being a pass catcher on Saturdays, but displays favorable football IQ at safety as he constantly puts himself in position to make plays.



-Should be viewed as a talented competitor with a good overall feel for the game that was playing his best football as a senior.-Might not profile as a true WR1, but can emerge as a trusted option at the Power Four level with his skill set.

Moa is the kind of talent that you get into the program and figure out the fit later. Either way, Michigan's WR corps or DB room will be much better with Moa in the fold.