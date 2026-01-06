Michigan lands first transfer portal commitment under Kyle Whittingham
For quite a while now, Michigan has had some great long snappers who make it into the NFL. Guys like Cameron Cheeseman and William Wagner, with Greg Tarr likely joining them -- have all made it to the NFL.
With Tarr leaving Ann Arbor, the Wolverines had already saw LS Evan Boutorwick transfer out. Last year, UCLA LS Trent Middleton transferred into the program, but Michigan added some competition for Middleton on Tuesday.
Michigan received its first transfer portal commitment under the new staff. Pitt's Nico Crawford committed to the Wolverines with one year of eligibility remaining. On3's The Wolverine first reported the news and Crawford's X profile reflects his commitment to the Wolverines.
Crawford was the primary LS for the Panthers this season. He played two years for Pitt and one season -- his freshman -- at Charlotte. In the three seasons playing college football, Crawford has played in 200 snaps.
Crawford is from Dublin (OH) and will finish his career in Michigan. He was rated the nation’s No. 16 long snapper prospect by Kohl’s Kicking coming out of high school.
Kohl's scouting report on Crawford:
"Crawford recently competed at the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp and was one of the most impressive snappers in attendance. He drives the ball through the target with crisp rotation and tremendous velocity. Crawford finished the weekend with the 4th highest overall charting score in the 2022 class and an average snap time of .68 seconds. He was easily one of the most consistent snappers throughout the National Scholarship and has the talent to snap at any level."
With the first transfer portal commitment in the books, we would expect more to be on the way. The Wolverines should get some former Utah and BYU players with Whittingham coming over as the head coach, along with several Utah and BYU assistant coaches.
