Michigan offers five-star EDGE committed to Georgia
The Michigan Wolverines are ramping up their efforts to secure a 2025 class that could ultimately land within the Top 5 nationally. On Friday, Michigan extended an offer to Isaiah Gibson, the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2025 class according to 247 Sports. Gibson committed to the Bulldogs over the summer, but the Wolverines believe they have something special to offer in Ann Arbor.
Of course, the fact that Michigan flipped five-star QB Bryce Underwood means that plenty of other elite prospects around the country are going to give Michigan a second look. The Wolverines have already had success in flipping another former Georgia commit in Shamari Earls, and now it looks like they may have a shot at flipping another elite prospect from the Bulldogs.
Here's the scouting report on Gibson, courtesy of Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports:
"Long-limbed pass rusher that can close on quarterbacks. On the lighter side at this stage and lacks requisite play strength, but owns favorable features with a 7-foot wingspan and 10-inch hands on a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-4. Seems to be at his best when asked to attack the corner out of a two-point stance as he will cross offensive tackles and dart inside or outside. Active with the hands and will do his best to fight through blocks or hold up traffic. Rather quick-footed and has flashed the ability to work laterally, but improved flexibility will only allow him to change course much easier. Must also keep tinkering with his technique and add some more advanced moves to the menu if he wants to emerge as a true impact player up front. Should be viewed as a high-ceiling defender that could fit a variety of different roles given growth potential and gap-closing burst. Likely going to need a developmental year or two before he’s ready to go on Saturdays, but could work his way into the rotation relatively early and help generate pressure in obvious passing situations."
