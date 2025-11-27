Game notes, stats to know ahead of Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry game
The greatest rivalry in sports will be seen on Saturday when Ohio State travels to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan. After the Wolverines suffered an eight-game losing streak against the Buckeyes, Michigan has been able to rattle off four wins in a row.
This year, Michigan isn't just looking to make it five wins in a row over the Buckeyes, but the Wolverines need to win the game if they hope to make the College Football Playoff. Sitting at No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, a win over OSU would give Michigan the best win in the country and a great chance to get into the 12-team playoff.
After the Wolverines won the national title in 2023, Michigan missed the first 12-team Playoff in 2024 -- even after a win over OSU. Having one of the youngest teams in college football, Michigan has played itself into a fighter's chance of accomplishing its goals this year.
Here are some game notes to know ahead of the contest.
Game notes via MGoBlue
- Michigan leads the all-time series against Ohio State, 62-52-6
- The Wolverines have won the last four meetings, including last year's 13-10 win in Columbus.
- This will be the 62nd meeting in Ann Arbor. Michigan holds a 33-24-4 record against Ohio State in Ann Arbor.
- Michigan has seven players from the state of Ohio
- The U-M offense has tallied 55 plays of 20-plus yards on offense (35 receiving, 20 rushing) through 11 weeks (six in week one, four, eight, three, seven, one, three, four, five, seven, six). Andrew Marsh leads the team with 16 such plays (15 receiving, one rushing) on offense. He also has six via kickoff return.
- The offensive line has paved the way for 32 touchdowns on the ground so far this year (sixth, FBS) while allowing 17 sacks against in the pass game. The unit has employed five different starting lineups in 11 games due to injuries.
- The offense is permitting opposing defenses to create an average of 3.91 negative plays per game, ranking U-M 14th nationally in tackles for loss allowed. OSU averages 6.1 TFLs per game as a defense.
- The Wolverine backfield has shown its depth with three different starters reaching 100 yards rushing throughout the season. Justice Haynes has six 100-yard games; Jordan Marshall has four and Bryson Kuzdzal has one. All three have a three-touchdown performance as well, which, per the Big Ten Network, is the first time that has occurred for a conference team this century.
- The last time four different rushers had 100-plus yard games in a season was 1998 (Thomas, 3; Williams, 2; Cross, 1; Fargas, 1).
- Underwood's 62.2 percent completion rating (171-of-275 passing) comes with an average of 7.87 yards per attempt and a pass efficiency rating of 135.5.
- Underwood is up to 2,166 pass yards on the year. At Maryland, he passed Tate Forcier (2,050 yards, 2009) for the second-most passing yards by a freshman U-M quarterback. Chad Henne (2,743) set the high mark in 2004.
- Andrew Marsh has emerged as the team's most productive pass-catcher with 41 catches for 611 yards in league play (42, 641 overall), ranking him third in receiving yards. Marsh's line at Northwestern (12 catches, 189 yards) set single-game receiving records among true freshmen at Michigan (since at least 1979).
- U-M's defense has at least one turnover forced in 10 of 11 games this season, and multiple turnovers in five contests.
- Cole Sullivan leads the team with four turnovers forced (three interceptions, one fumble recovery). Sullivan is one of nine U-M linebackers to record three or more interceptions in a season and the first since Steve Morrison in 1991. Morrison's five picks that season are a single-season record for linebackers at U-M.
- Through nine games, 19 different players have an interception or pass breakup: four linebackers, four defensive linemen, and 11 defensive backs. Zeke Berry leads the defense with nine passes defended (eight breakups, one interception). The Wolverines are second in the Big Ten in total pass breakups (passes defended plus interceptions) with 41 (Oregon, 52).
- Derrick Moore leads the team with 9.5 sacks and 10.0 TFL. The Buckeyes permit opponents 3.27 TFLs per game, tied-fourth-fewest in the FBS.
- Moore's strong November has vaulted him up to 10th nationally in sacks (0.86 per game). That figure ranks second among Big Ten players, and first outright in conference play.
- Linebacker Ernest Hausmann is pacing the defense with 68 tackles, followed by Jimmy Rolder (57). TJ Metcalf leads the secondary (41 stops) and Rayshaun Benny (28) has the most among interior defensive linemen.
