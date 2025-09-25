Pro Blue: Michigan's best defensive NFL players through three weeks
The Michigan Wolverines have 44 former players in the NFL in 2025. They have some talent on offense, but where they've really excelled is producing defensive talent, specifically along the defensive line.
Today, we're going to take a look at five Michigan alumni who have been balling out this season.
DE Rashan Gary
Nobody has benefited more from the Micah Parsons trade than Rashan Gary. In 2024, Gary recorded 7.5 sacks and 47 pressures in 638 pass rushing snaps. This year, he's already up to 13 pressures and 4.5 sacks (which leads the league) in three games. With all the attention offenses are paying to Parsons, it's freed Gary up on the other side, and he's benefiting greatly.
DE Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson is back after suffering a gruesome leg injury last year, and he hasn't missed a step. Through three games, Hutchinson has already logged 16 pressures, 12 hurries and two sacks. He has been all over the opposing quarterback, so it's hard to imagine what he'll do when he's back to 100%.
DT Mason Graham
After a somewhat disappointing debut, Mason Graham has come along quite nicely for the Browns. Through three games, Graham has six pressures, five hurries, one sack and four run stops. He played an excellent game against the Packers last weekend and was a large reason the Browns were able to pull off the upset. His potential is through the roof, so I'm excited to see what he can do for the rest of the year.
DT Kris Jenkins
Kris Jenkins, the Bengals' second-round selection a year ago, is quietly having a strong start to his sophomore season. Through three games, Jenkins has already recorded 1.5 sacks from the interior of the Bengals' defensive line and has seven run stops. He's played 26+ snaps each week, and should only see his role continue to grow.
CB Will Johnson
Will Johnson has been picked on early in his career, but he hasn't let up. He's been targeted 14 times in two games and has given up eight receptions for just 57 yards (only eight after the catch) and has broken up four passes. He also should've had an interception in his debut, but it was called back due to a defensive penalty. Unfortunately, Johnson suffered an injury in Week 2 and didn't play last week. He's doubtful for tonight's game as well, but should be back relatively soon.