PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan's road win over Nebraska
Michigan moved to 3-1 on the season after walking into Nebraska and taking down the Cornhuskers, 30-27. It wasn't pretty, but you will never say sorry for a win. Bryce Underwood struggled at times for the Wolverines -- reflecting of his PFF grade -- but his pass catchers did him no favors, also reflecting of their grade. Michigan will likely be a hot destination for WRs once the portal opens.
Defensively, Michigan wreaked havoc in the trenches. The Wolverines forced 36 total pressures against Dylan Raiola on Saturday, including sacking him seven times. Michigan also forced Raiola to throw his first INT of the season.
Here are the top PFF grades and some snap counts to know.
Top 10 Offensive Players
1. RB Justice Haynes - 75.1 grade
2. RT Andrew Sprague - 73.1 grade
3. WR Donaven McCulley - 68.5 grade
4. TE Max Bredeson - 65.8 grade
5. LT Evan Link - 63.7 grade
6. TE Marlin Klein - 62.6 grade
7. RB Jordan Marshall - 61.6 grade
8. LG Nathan Efobi - 60.8 grade
8. C Greg Crippen - 60.8 grade
10. RG Jake Guarnera - 59.9 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
1. WR Channing Goodwin - 51.5 grade
2. QB Bryce Underwood - 51.7 grade
3. WR Semaj Morgan - 52.9 grade
4. WR Andrew Marsh - 55.8 grade
5. TE Zach Marshall - 56.6 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
1. LB Ernest Hausmann - 78.4 grade
2. Edge Derrick Moore - 77.7 grade
3. CB Jayden Sanders - 74.1 grade
4. DL Enow Etta - 72.1 grade
5. Edge Dominic Nichols - 70.7 grade
5. LB Jimmy Rolder - 70.7 grade
7. S TJ Metcalf - 69.9 grade
8. LB Cole Sullivan - 68.7 grade
9. DT Tre Williams - 68.3 grade
10. DT Trey Pierce - 67.2 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
1. CB Elijah Dotson - 49.6 grade
2. CB Jyaire Hill - 51.9 grade
3. CB Shamari Earls - 52.5 grade
4. DT Damon Payne - 53.4 grade
5. S Rod Moore - 59.9 grade
Snap Counts To Know
The running back is always interesting. On Saturday, Justice Haynes had 43 snaps compared to Jordan Marshall, who had 15 snaps.
In the absence of TE Hogan Hansen, Zach Marshall saw 10 snaps and Jalen Hoffman had four.
Safety Rod Moore made his debut with 21 snaps.
Freshman CB Jayden Sanders tied TJ Metcalf with the most snaps in the game for Michigan with 72.
Jaishawn Barham started at edge and saw 41 snaps, TJ Guy rotated in and played in 34 snaps.
Freshmen Elijah Dotson (22) and Shamari Earls (12) saw action against Nebraska
Freshman Nate Marshall was in for two snaps against the Huskers.
