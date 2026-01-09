Michigan lands second Utah transfer defensive lineman

Michigan picked up its sixth commitment out of the transfer portal on Friday. The Wolverines landed Utah defensive lineman Jonah Lea'ea. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Lea'ea went to Utah as a part of its 2023 recruiting class. From Las Vegas, Lea'ea had a redshirt season in 2023 before playing in six games in 2024. But in 2025, Lea'ea became a mainstay on the Utah defensive line.

Starting in all 12 games, Lea'ea recorded 34 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and one sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Lea'ea was a nose tackle for the Utes' defense. Standing at 6-foot-5, 285-pounds, Lea'ea was a force up the middle for Utah.

Lea'ea's strong suit in 2025

Lea'ea played in 623 snaps this season for Utah. According to Pro Football Focus, Lea'ea had a 64.2 defensive grade, but it's his tacking ability that made him a must-get in the transfer portal. Per PFF, he was the fifth-best tackler on the team with a 73.6 grade. Lea'ea missed two tackles all season long while seeing the field plenty in 2025.

He will join fellow Utah defensive lineman John Henry Daley in Ann Arbor. Daley, who suffered an injury at the end of the season, was an All-American and this duo will really help fortify a Michigan defensive line that suffered attrition following the 2025 season.

Defensive line outlook in 2026

Michigan lost just about every starter along the defensive line this past season. Edge rushers Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham, and TJ Guy are gone. As are interior linemen Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne, and Tre Williams.

The Wolverines are working to retain Trey Pierce and Cameron Brandt for next season. There is also a chance Michigan can snag Enow Etta back after he entered the transfer portal.

But with Michigan's ability to land two of Utah's best linemen from 2025, that's a great starting point. The Wolverines will bring in a stellar class for this upcoming season, too. Five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows will join the unit and he will likely see playing time right away. Meadows and Nate Marshall could form a great edge duo for the next few years.