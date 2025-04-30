Michigan QB Bryce Underwood inks NIL deal with trading card company
Michigan Wolverine quarterback Bryce Underwood created a nationwide stir when he flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan. The rumors of an NIL deal ranging in the $10-12 million range had fans screaming about pay-for-play and lamenting the influences of NIL on college sports. While the exact details have not been disclosed, it is easy to speculate that those numbers are pretty close to accurate.
Underwood is an absolute rockstar on the University of Michigan campus. Fans clamor for just a glimpse of him and young kids hold out memorabilia in the hopes that he will snag it and sign with his autograph. Well now it looks like they have another way of securing his coveted autograph. Underwood and Bowman U have announced a partnership which will include Underwood autographed cards randomly inserted into packs of Bowman U cards.
The autographed cards, number undisclosed at this time, will be inserted into the 2025 Topps Bowman Chrome U packs. Underwood autographed cards, numbered, and in limited production are anticipated to fetch upwards of $1.500. An absurd amount for a player who has yet to throw a pass in a collegiate game. That price reflects the hype and expectations surrounding this still 17-years old generational talent. Boxes of 2024 Topps Bowman U Chrome were sold in the $50-150 range depending on what site you purchased from. Each box contains six packs of cards, so securing an Underwood auto might be a longshot, but it is still an exciting prospect.
