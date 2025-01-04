Michigan elite QB Underwood uses NIL to secure new SUV
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood and his NIL dealings have been national news. The former LSU commit was rumored to have secured an NIL deal that exceeded 10-million dollars. NIL heavyweights such as Dave Portnoy and billionaire Larry Ellison, and his wife Jolin who is a Michigan alum, were a part of the huge NIL push to land Underwood in Ann Arbor. Along with the NIL deal comes some other perks. One of the newest ways NIL has benefited college athletes is changing the way they move around campus. Underwood was recently tagged in a post on IG from Feldman Chevrolet of Highland that showed a behind the scenes look at his partnership with the dealership.
As part of his new partnership Bryce was able to secure a 2025 Tahoe RST. Not bad for a 17-year-old kid, and certainly much better than the 1992 Buick Regal with 180k miles that I used to get around college campuses back in my day. Underwood, who has over 192,000 followers on IG alone, is a marketing dream for companies in Michigan. His presence at any event will exponentially increase attendance, a great tool for any company that is sales driven. Once the young phenom takes the reins in the Big House and his potential translates to wins, look to see his influence increase throughout the state and possibly the nation.
