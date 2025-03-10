Michigan QB listed as one to watch for spring transfer portal window
The Michigan Wolverines are entering the 2025 spring session in a much different position at quarterback than they were in 2024. Last year, the Wolverines had a whole host of unproven candidates who were attempting to become first-year starters. This year, the Michigan QB room features guys like veteran transfer Mikey Keene (a guy with over 8,000 career passing yards) and Bryce Underwood (the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class). Last year's starter Davis Warren is also in the mix, but he's still recovering from an injury against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl and won't be participating in the spring session.
But there's another QB candidate who's part of that room in Ann Arbor, and his future with the Wolverines remains uncertain. Jadyn Davis, who's now entering his sophomore season, was one of the highest rated QB recruits of the 2024 cycle. But the borderline five-star recruit was unable to rise up the depth chart during his freshman season, and the new QB additions to Michigan's roster make it hard to see where Davis fits in.
In a recent article published by The Athletic, Davis was listed as a QB to keep your eye on during the spring transfer window in mid-April.
"It leaves Jadyn Davis in an interesting position. Davis was a top-10 quarterback in the 2024 cycle, but he appeared in just one game despite Michigan’s QB struggles last season. The thought was it was best for Davis’ development to avoid throwing him into the fire prematurely.
"That’s fine, but what’s the realistic long-term outlook for Davis when Michigan’s quarterback group includes an incoming freshman who received a massive NIL deal, an experienced and productive transfer and a veteran who started nine times last season? This spring should give us more clarity about the situation."
With the QB battle looking like a two-man race between Keene and Underwood, it will be interesting to see where Davis fits in the coming weeks.
