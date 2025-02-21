Michigan Football: Bryce Underwood ranked higher than any recruit in the past five years
Belleville (MI) product, Bryce Underwood, has yet to play a game for Michigan football, but he's already viewed as one of the most transcendent players to step foot in Ann Arbor. Not only did the Wolverines have the 131st-ranked passing offense last season -- while rotating between three quarterbacks -- but Underwood was the top-ranked recruit in the 2025 cycle. Sherrone Moore and Michigan were aggressive in getting Underwood to flip his commitment from LSU and that's exactly what happened.
When Moore took over the head coaching job at Michigan he knew he wanted Underwood on the roster. It was a slow process that finally worked out for the maize and blue. Getting Underwood was the first gigantic win for Moore as the Wolverines' head coach. Michigan has had plenty of good signal callers come through Ann Arbor -- like J.J. McCarthy. But Underwood just might be the best ever -- at least in recruiting terms.
According to On3's Industry rankings, Underwood is the top-rated player in the past five recruiting cycles. Underwood ranks first through the past five years with a 99.87 rating. He just beat out 2025 Alabama quarterback signee Keelon Russell who had a 99.62 rating.
"Bryce Underwood heads to Ann Arbor as one of, if not the most highly-touted quarterback prospect of all time.," On3 wrote. "At 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, the Belleville, Mich. standout threw for over 2,300 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior en route to his second Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year award. He threw for over 10,708 passing yards and 143 passing touchdowns at around 11 yards per passing attempt in his prep career and broke multiple Michigan high school football records.
"Underwood was committed to LSU for more than 10 months, but flipped his pledge to Michigan on Nov. 21 in a landmark recruiting win for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. Underwood headlines an incoming class that ranks No. 6 in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings."
When Michigan plays its Spring Game, there will be plenty of anticipation to see Underwood throw the ball as a Michigan Wolverine. Even more so when the Wolverines take the field this Fall.
