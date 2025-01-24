Michigan ramps up pursuit of Notre Dame transfers, now targeting two former starters
Building a championship level team is exhausting work with long hours and heavy analysis involved. More often than not a staff is going to miss a recruiting or transfer target, that's just the nature of the beast in building teams. Hundreds of offers go out and 25-30 recruits and transfers actually sign. Michigan has been absolutely dominant in the past 4-5 years in the realm of recognizing talent, regardless of star rating, developing that talent and getting the most out of their players.
As my colleague at Michigan On SI Trent Knoop wrote, one of the biggest diamond in the rough finds was DT Mason Graham. He went from a low 3-star to a potential top five NFL Draft pick. Coach Moore is now currently in heavy pursuit of two of those aforementioned swing and miss prospects. Notre Dame starting guard Rocco Spindler and Notre Dame starting center Pat Coogan were both offered by Michigan but ended up in South Bend. Coach Moore wants them to finish their careers in Ann Arbor.
Coogan has 26 starts for the Irish, while Spindler has a total of 13. They both have direct ties back to the Michigan football program, former offers aside. Coogan developed a strong relationship with now head coach Sherrone Moore during his recruitment and that certainly favors the Wolverines. He would also be coming as a graduate transfer which alleviates some of the transfer credit issues.
Spindler is from Michigan having played his highs school football at Clarkston HS. It was widely thought that Spindler was torn between the Irish and Wolverines, with the Irish winning out in the end. Landing these two would shore up the offensive line 2-deep set up and give Moore and coach Grant Newsome the talent and bodies to wear down opposing defensive lines. I like Michigan to land at least one of these day one starter talents. But, in the transfer and recruiting world you never can tell.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Five Michigan players in store for a breakout 2025 campaign
ESPN grades Sherrone Moore's first year as head coach at Michigan football
Column: 2025 Way-too-early top 25 rankings
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7