Has Michigan football found its next transfer offensive lineman?
Michigan has had plenty of attrition on its offensive line heading into the 2025 season. Starter Andrew Gentry is gone, and so are depth pieces like Tristan Bounds and Raheem Anderson, among others. The Wolverines have landed two transfer linemen so far, but both played at a lower level.
Sherrone Moore and Co. first landed Cal Poly's Brady Norton and then later added Ferris State lineman Lawrence Hattar. Both were great for their respective colleges, but it's unclear how either fit into the mix without having any D1 experience. Acclimation to the Big Ten will be another thing to watch.
But there has been a new development in the transfer portal that could draw Michigan's attention. Following losing to Ohio State in the National Championship Game, Notre Dame offensive lineman Rocco Spindler has entered the transfer portal.
Spindler has one year of eligibility remaining and there just might be interest between the two sides. Spindler was a big Michigan target when he was in high school. The Clarkston (MI) product visited Ann Arbor several times for a visit before he chose to commit to the Irish over the Wolverines. Spindler started at RG for Notre Dame in both 2023 and 2024.
Per Pro Football Focus, Spindler didn't allow one sack in 2024 but did allow 10 pressures while playing right guard. He earned a 71.8 pass-blocking grade and a 70.3 run-blocking grade while playing 747 snaps for the Irish this year. For comparison, Spindler would've been the top run-blocking lineman on Michigan's team. He would've been behind both Greg Crippen and Gio El-Hadi in pass-blocking.
Michigan had El-Hadi announce he was coming back for another season and he was the Wolverines' starting RG last season. But LG is an open position at the moment. Either El-Hadi or Spindler could bump to LG while the other stays at RG.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Five Michigan players in store for a breakout 2025 campaign
ESPN grades Sherrone Moore's first year as head coach at Michigan football
Column: 2025 Way-too-early top 25 rankings
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7