Three Michigan football players earn preseason All-Big Ten honors
Prior to Big Ten Media Days kicking off on Tuesday morning, the Big Ten released their preseason All-Big Ten honorees. There were 12 players on the list and it accounted for six different Big Ten schools. Ohio State led with four plays, Michigan had three players, Oregon with two, and Penn State, Rutgers, and Iowa all had one player on the preseason award list. Notably, there is only one quarterback on the preseason list and it's Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.
There were three Michigan juniors that cracked the list. Tight end Colston Loveland, defensive lineman Mason Graham, and cornerback Will Johnson all made the list.
Here are some interesting tidbits about each of the three Wolverines on the preseason honors list, via MGoBlue:
Colston Loveland:
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media, 2023)
• Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 29 games with 17 starts at tight end
Will Johnson:
• All-American (first team, 2023
)• All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023)
• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letter winner (2022-23)
• Appeared in 25 games with 16 starts at cornerback
Mason Graham:
• All-American (second team, 2023
)• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022
)• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 27 games with 15 starts along the defensive line
