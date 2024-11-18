Michigan targets elite edge rusher and former Florida State commit
The Michigan Wolverines continue to make moves on the recruiting trail, this time by offering four-star edge rushe Javion Hilson out of Cocoa (FL) High School. Hilson is not only one of the top edge prospects in the country, he also happens to be the current teammate of 2026 Michigan QB commit, Brady Hart.
Hilson committed to Florida State back in January, but announced he would be reopening his recruitment in early September.
Here's a look at his scouting report, courtesy of Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports:
"Athletic edge defender with long limbs and up-field burst. Excels as a face-up rusher and has hounded quarterbacks while working as a wide 9 in a four-man front. Measured just under 6-foot-4, 225 pounds spring before junior season, but has added some good weight in advance of senior campaign and should be able to take on more mass in the coming years. Not one to give up on a play and will keep the foot on the pedal to make tackles outside of his lane. Formidable punch can make it hard for blockers to latch onto him, but must get better at holding his ground and keeping containment when runs come his way. Increased flexibility could also lead to more sacks as it would allow him to dip more effectively when turning the corner. Combination of physical traits, testing data, and functional athleticism suggest ample long-term upside. Could emerge as a high-major impact player for a College Football Playoff contender with early-round NFL Draft upside."
Although 247 Sports does not have any predictions in for Hilson, On3 currently has the Texas Longhorns leading in his recruitment.
