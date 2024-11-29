JUST IN: Michigan reveals new uniform combination for Saturday's matchup with Ohio State
Michigan will take the field in Columbus with a new twist on its road uniform concept, going with all-white everything - including the cleats. The official Michigan Football Twitter account shared the news on Friday with a short teaser video that you can see below.
While Michigan has won three a row in this rivalry, it's Ohio State that enters this weekend's matchup as a three touchdown favorite. The Wolverines (6-5) have struggled on both sides of the ball for much of the season, but a dominant 50-6 victory over Northwestern last weekend is giving fans some hope that Michigan can make it a game. On the other side, the Buckeyes 10-1 are viewed as the odds-on favorite to win the national championship this season.
How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan
- Date: Saturday, November 30
- Time: Noon ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox
