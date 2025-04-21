Michigan State defender enters transfer portal, could be on Wolverines' radar
Transferring from Michigan to Michigan State or Michigan State to Michigan seems like something borderline sacrilegious. However, in the transfer portal era nothing is a surprise anymore and rivalries do not exclude schools as transfer destinations. Last year the two rivals swapped defensive players with former Michigan linebacker Semaj Bridgeman heading to East Lansing while former Spartan safety Jaden Mangham came to Ann Arbor.
There may now be another chance for Michigan to scoop up one more transfer from the MSU secondary as DB Dillon Tatum has entered the portal. Tatum played high school football at West Bloomfield with former Michigan running back Donovan Edwards. He was also quite high on Michigan during his recruitment before ultimately ending up with MSU.
Tatum is a Michigan product, has ties to the Michigan program, and has been a successful contributor at the Big Ten level. Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have to look at all of those facts and see the potential upside of bringing in Tatum. We don't know if Tatum would be willing to cross rivalry lines and swap his green and white for maize and blue, but he is certainly worth a look.
