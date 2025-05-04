Michigan State Spartans starting cornerback commits to rival Big Ten school
The Michigan State Spartans have officially lost one of the key players and leaders of their defense. Detroit native Dillon Tatum announced that he has transferred to the Northwestern Wildcats. Tatum shared the news via social media just hours after walking the stage and earning his degree from Michigan State.
While it is not known if the Michigan Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore reached out to Tatum while he was in the portal, it is no secret the Wolverines were in heavy pursuit of Tatum coming out of high school. Michigan has prided itself in keeping homegrown talent in the the state and in Ann Arbor. However, Tatum, who was down to Michigan State and Michigan, ultimately chose Sparty and played three productive seasons there.
Tatum heads to Northwestern with one year of eligibility left and brings a ton of experience and skill to a Wildcat team that struggled last year. Bringing in a veteran plug and play guy like Tatum is a massive win for the Wildcat program. Not so good for the Spartans who have struggled on the recruiting trail and really have not made much of an impact to their roster in the portal either. Things just got a little more difficult in East Lansing with the departure of Tatum.
