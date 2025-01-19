Michigan head coach shares some words of wisdom at high school coaching convention
Michigan head man Sherrone Moore was the honored guest speaker Friday evening in Lansing, MI. Moore was speaking to hundreds of football coaches who were members of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA). The organization was created to build comradery within the ranks of high school football coaches across the State of Michigan. The coaches come together and learn about new rules, safety concerns, and fixes, and learn about leadership from influential members of the football community. Coach Moore fit the latter portion of that intent on Friday evening at the Lansing Convention Center.
Moore talked about his rise through the football coaching ranks and how he reached the pinnacle of coaching at the college level in Ann Arbor. He shared a mantra that he would write on his call sheets every day to keep him focused and remind him to take the necessary risks to achieve his goals.
"...scared money don't make money..."- Sherrone Moore, his mantra
Looking back at some of the play calls Moore made as an assistant coach, as a fill-in HC for Jim Harbaugh, and as the current head man this year, that mantra rings true. Moore has shied away from nothing and has always taken the utmost responsibility when his teams failed. You can never say that Moore has not done everything in his ability to achieve the goals he and his teams have set. He may have just led the Wolverines to the best 8-5 season in the history of college football in that fashion. He rang out every drop of talent and effort from a team that was seriously lacking in key areas. Scared money don't make money...we hear you coach, and we agree.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting Michigan football's 2025 offensive two-deep 1.0
Sherrone Moore provides clarity on status of Michigan S Rod Moore and potential 2025 return
CBS Sports has Michigan football as a 'loser' for the 2025 NFL Draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7