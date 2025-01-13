Michigan positioned as a strong contender for 2026 4-star offensive lineman
With the 2025 class winding down and the first session of the transfer portal slowing, Michigan has turned a good portion of its recruiting focus toward 2026. With a few big-name elite running backs in Javian Osborne and Savion Hiter stating that they both are favoring the Wolverines, Coach Moore and his staff have not missed a beat in their transition.
Along with the flashy skill players that everyone seems to want, you also need the 'meat and potatoes' for an offense, particularly on the offensive line. Michigan appears to be in a good place for one of those highly coveted trench guys. Four-star IOL Zaden Krempin has already visited Michigan, and it looks like they are on a short list of the whopping 40 schools that have offered.
"I'm pretty close with them at Michigan. I like coach Sherrone Moore and coach Grant Newsome. There are a bunch of great coaches and players there."- Zaden Krempin
The 6-foot-5 255-pound Junior includes Texas, SMU, and a few other top schools as early favorites in his recruitment. Krempin says he is looking for a school that stands out in terms of the universty and the town surrounding it. The Michigan staff has made multiple visits to the lone star state showing Krempin that he is high on their list for the '26 class. Landing a big lineman from the State of Texas would be a massive building block for a top tier recruiting class.
