Michigan football on commit watch for elite 2026 running back
Running back coach Tony Alford and the Michigan Wolverines could be hearing some good news soon based on a simple, yet cryptic tweet. The tweet was posted by 2026 running back target Javian "JO" Osborne, a target for the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The Lone Star state running back prospect stands 5-10 and weighs in at 180 pounds. He is a composite 4-star recruit and ranked 69th overall prospect in the 2026 class. Osborne has been a top target for Alford and the Michigan staff for over a year now. He recently stated that Michigan was his top school right now.
On Monday, he shared a post to his Twitter account to indicate that a big announcement is coming soon:
While the tweet does not really give us an idea as to which way the talented young back is leaning, or even a timeline for commitment, Michigan has to feel pretty good about their chances. This tweet coming less than two weeks since Osborne stated that Michigan was his top school seems like a timeline that favors the maize and blue. Now, we have to remember we are dealing with a 17 year old high school athlete, and the "big" announcement could be something as simple as the fact that that he is changing his jersey number for next year. We hope it is something bigger and he ends up with a Michigan commitment edit all over his social media, but you never know in today's world of recruiting.
