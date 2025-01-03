Top Michigan RB target dominates at Under Armour event
On day one of the Under Armour Next All-American event Michigan RB target Savion Hiter showed why he is rated the No. 1 RB in the 2026 class. On3recruits IG page reported he finished third in the all position MVP race on the opening day of the exclusive event. Five-star+ defensive lineman and Georgia commit Elijah Griffin took the MVP honors, followed by Five-star+ offensive lineman and Oklahoma commit Michael Fasusi. Hiter was one of four offensive skill players to crack the top 10 and the only running back represented on the prestigious list.
The electric back has a short list of four schools but has stated in recent interviews that Michigan is his top school. Running backs Coach Tony Alford has prioritized Hiter, and the ways that Michigan utilizes their backs has been appealing to Hiter as well. Freshman running back Jordan Marshall's MVP performance at the ReliaQuest Bowl surely did not hurt Michigan in this recruiting race.
"They stand pretty high...Since they offered me, it's been up there. I already had the relationship with (running backs) coach (Tony) Alford coming from Ohio State so it was good."- Savion Hiter, #1 RB in 20026 class
This is one to follow in the months ahead, but it looks like Michigan has put themselves in a good position for this talented youngster.
