Michigan's top WR commit working hard to flip Bryce Underwood
When it comes to the late push for Bryce Underwood, it isn't just the Michigan Football coaching staff that is leading the charge. In fact, one of Michigan's top commitments in the 2025 class is also doing everything he can to convince the No. 1 quarterback in the nation to stay home.
According to On3's EJ Holland, four-star wideout (and current Michigan commit) Andrew Marsh is part of the recruiting effort to flip Underwood from LSU to Michigan.
Marsh was in Ann Arbor last weekend to take in the rivalry matchup between Michigan and Michigan State, and he made a quick trip up to connect with Underwood on Friday for Belleville's matchup with Howell.
With the clock running out until the early singing period in December, it will be interesting to see if the Wolverines can offer enough to cause Underwood to have a change of heart. Over the summer, the top rated QB was asked specifically about why he opted to go with LSU over a team like Michigan, and Underwood made it clear that it had everything to do with quarterback development. There's no question that money can help lead to a change of heart, but it will likely take more than money for Michigan to pull off this massive flip in the coming weeks.
