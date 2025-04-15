Wolverine Digest

Michigan transfer QB returns from injury, back throwing this week

The Michigan Wolverines are getting back an intriguing piece this week, as transfer QB Mikey Keene is back throwing.

With the Michigan spring game set to take place this weekend, all eyes are focused on the QB battle that is currently playing out in Ann Arbor. It was expected to be a two-man race between true freshman Bryce Underwood and veteran transfer Mikey Keene, but Keene has been battling an injury for most of the spring that has kept him out of practice. Due to the injury, the two-man QB battle is instead between Underwood and sophomore Jadyn Davis.

But it sounds like that two-man battle is set to become a three-man race soon. During an interview with the Big Ten Network on Tuesday, head coach Sherrone Moore revealed that Keene is back throwing this week.

"On the offensive side of the ball, both quarterbacks have been really good - Jadyn Davis, Bryce Underwood. Mikey Keene's been working through something and he's actually throwing here this week, so feel pretty good about him. So those guys have been taking the bulk of the reps and they've been great."

Keene is certainly an intriguing option in the QB battle. He's the most experienced option of any other QB on the roster, having thrown for over 8,000 yards and 65 touchdowns in his collegiate career. Keene also has some familiarity with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who served as Keene's OC at UCF.

And while there's no question that Keene's experience will provide value this fall, reports suggests that Underwood is currently trending toward being the starting QB in Week 1. With Keene missing the bulk of spring ball due to an injury, Underwood has capitalized on getting valuable reps and chemistry with the wideouts.

Regardless of how it plays out, Michigan is in a far better spot at the QB position that it was this time last year. With Underwood, Davis, and Keene all battling for that top spot, Michigan fans should see a dramatic improvement in passing attack this fall.

