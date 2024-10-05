Michigan vs. Washington: Where to watch, game information, betting line
No. 10 Michigan will play in its first road game of the season when it takes on Washington on Saturday night. While neither team looks the same from last season, the game will be a rematch of January's National Championship Game where Michigan won handily. The Huskies, 3-2, are searching for their first signature win in the Big Ten and the Huskies could get that by defeating the Wolverines.
Michigan and Washington are meeting for the 15th time ever. The Wolverines hold a 9-5 all-time record over the Huskies and Michigan has won the past three meetings between the two teams. The last time Michigan was in Seattle to face Washington, the Wolverines lost 23-18 in 2001.
The Wolverines are hoping to see their passing attack progress on Saturday against the No. 6 Washington passing defense. But Michigan will likely need to rely on a strong run game behind Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, along with stifling defense on the road.
Before the game, here is some important information you sould know.
When: Saturday October 5 at 7:34 p.m. ET
Where: Seattle, Washington - Husky Stadium
TV: NBC
On the call: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines)
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan +1.5 (-108)
Over/under total: 41 points
Moneyline: Michigan +102, Washington -122
