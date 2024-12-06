Michigan's four-star wide receiver wants championships, dominance over Ohio State
Michigan's highest rated wide receiver in the 2025 class says he wants to bring multiple national championships back to Ann Arbor, along with continuing the dominance over Ohio State. Speaking with On3's EJ Holland on Thursday, Marsh listed off a number of the goals he's chasing as he begins his career as a Wolverine.
"As a team, obviously I want to win some more championships... bring some more national championships. Of course, we gotta beat that team down south in red, we gotta beat them a few more times. And then, honestly for myself, definitely would love to go win a Biletnikoff, have three back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons, possibly go win a Heisman. Those are obviously some big goals for me. And then obviously make it to the league."
Here's the scouting report on Marsh, via 247Sports' Gabe Brooks:
"Explosive, productive receiver with a lean, wiry-strong build and impressive athletic markers in high jump, vertical, and broad jump categories. Frequent big-play merchant thanks largely to slippery strength and athleticism in run-after-catch situations. Unorthodox in gait and play style, but fights through tackles and maintains balance to get extra yardage despite a slighter frame. Long-striding runner with some build-up speed. Owns early high school 400-meter times in the low 50.00s. High jumped 6-4 as a junior. Big vertical and broad numbers reflect go-get-it ability in contested scenarios. Above average route-leveraging for this stage of development. Finds ways to slip multiple defenders with unique deceleration / acceleration acumen combined with balance and body control. Gained more than 1,100 yards as a junior and enters senior season with 2,400-plus career receiving yards. Adds value as a potential return game option (one punt return TD in 2023). Needs to add some mass and strength to maximize aforementioned RAC playmaking vs. bigger, stronger, faster P4 defenders. High-major receiver prospect who could develop into an impact player with legitimate long-term NFL Draft upside."
