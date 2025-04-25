BREAKING: Michigan's Will Johnson falls out of first round in NFL Draft
Michigan's Will Johnson was viewed as a future first round NFL Draft pick from the moment he stepped foot on campus, but nagging injuries during the 2024 season caused his draft stock to plummet.
On Thursday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a "knee issue" had concerned some NFL teams. That concern was enough for Johnson, a guy who was once viewed as a top 5 pick, to fall out of the first round altogether.
Johnson will now have to wait until Friday to find out his destination, as the NFL Draft is set to resume for Rounds 2-3.
Here's a look at some of his top accomplishments at the University of Michigan:
• Two-time All-American (first team, 2023; second team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023; second team, media, honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist (2024)
• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Appeared in 32 games with 22 starts at cornerback
• Set the new career record at Michigan with his third career interception returned 42-yards for a touchdown against USC (Sept. 21)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson