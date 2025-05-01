Michigan Wolverine transfer EDGE commits to rival Big Ten program
Michigan Wolverine transfer EDGE Kechaun Bennett has decided on his new football program. The 6-foot-4, 257-pound edge rusher was a four-time letter winner during his time at Michigan, but played sparingly during his time in Ann Arbor.
On Wednesday, it was announced Bennett was headed to the west coast and has committed to the UCLA Bruins. The Bruins became a member of the Big Ten conference last year so Bennett will be familiar with their in-conference foes. He heads to California with a full year of eligibility and despite earning limited playing time during his time at Michigan he brings a veteran mindset and experience to the Bruins program.
Below are some highlights from Bennett's final season as a Wolverine taken from mgoblue.com.
Senior (2024)
• Appeared in all 13 games including three at edge; made four tackles, one quarterback hurry, and one blocked kick to earn his fourth varsity letter
• Shared Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Minnesota
• Contributed on special teams against Texas (Sept. 7), USC (Sept. 21), Michigan State (Oct. 26), at Washington (Oct. 5), at Illinois (Oct. 19), at Indiana (Nov. 9), at Ohio State (Nov. 30)
• Broke up a pass playing off the edge against Arkansas State (Sept. 14)
• Blocked a punt against Minnesota (Sept. 28) that was returned seven yards to set up a score; also made a tackle in punt coverage
• Credited with one special teams tackle against Oregon (Nov. 2)
• Recorded one tackle playing as an edge and also contributed on special teams against Northwestern (Nov. 23)
• Made an assisted tackle playing off the edge and on special teams against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl (Dec. 31)
