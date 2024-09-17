A pair of Michigan Wolverines are leading the NFL after two weeks
After two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, a pair of Wolverines are setting the pace in two key categories.
Former Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had a monster game for the Detroit Lions on Sunday, finishing the game with a whopping 4.5 sacks, 5.0 tackles and one forced fumble. Hutchinson's productivity on Sunday has put him at the top of the list of the NFL's sack leaders through two weeks. Not only that, but Hutchinson's 5.5 sacks on the season are more than 18 other teams within the NFL.
Here's a look at the sack leaders through two weeks:
- Aidan Hutchinson (DET) - 5.5
- Pat Jones II (MIN) - 4.0
- Keion White (NE) - 4.0
- Harold Landry III (TEN) - 3.0
- Maxx Crosby (LV) - 3.0
Another Wolverine is also setting the pace when it comes to receiving yards, as Houston's Nico Collins leads all wide receivers with 252 yards through two weeks. Collins led all Texans receivers in Week 1 with six receptions for 117 yards against the Indianapolis Colts. He followed up that performance with a team-high 135 yards and one touchdown on eight receptions the following week against the Chicago Bears.
Here's a look at the receiving leaders through two weeks:
- Nico Collins (HOU) - 252
- Chris Godwin (TB) - 200
- Jameson Williams (DET) - 200
- Malik Nabers (NYG) - 193
- Justin Jefferson (MIN) - 192
