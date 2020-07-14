SI All-American Candidate Dominick Giudice Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Dominick Giudice

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

School: Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep

Committed to: Michigan

Frame: Good overall size. Average arm length and width across shoulders, chest. Tightly-wound, developing lower half. Plenty of room for additional weight.

Athleticism: More coordinated than explosive. Good feet in short areas, though not especially quick out of cuts. Adequate long speed and initial burst. Strong, but doesn’t overpower prep competition.

Instincts: High-motor, multiple-effort player. Relentless in pursuit from backside despite relative speed deficiency; always regains feet immediately after losing balance. Uses arms, hands to easily shed offensive linemen at POA. Struggles to change direction in open field.

Polish: Advanced arm, hand activity; shoots arms to inside chest, keeps hands moving. Shows swim, arm-over, club, long-arm as pass-rusher. Must add weight, strength to hold up in run game against Power-5 competition.

Bottom Line: Giudice is an effort-based defensive lineman with high-level technique against the run and pass. Ceiling is highest at defensive tackle, where athletic limitations would be masked in part by additional weight, but has just enough pass-rushing juice to play strongside defensive end. Projects as valuable reserve for Wolverines upfront.