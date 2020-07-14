SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Dominick Giudice Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE Dominick Giudice
Projected Position: Defensive End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds
School: Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep
Committed to: Michigan

Frame: Good overall size. Average arm length and width across shoulders, chest. Tightly-wound, developing lower half. Plenty of room for additional weight. 

Athleticism: More coordinated than explosive. Good feet in short areas, though not especially quick out of cuts. Adequate long speed and initial burst. Strong, but doesn’t overpower prep competition. 

Instincts: High-motor, multiple-effort player. Relentless in pursuit from backside despite relative speed deficiency; always regains feet immediately after losing balance. Uses arms, hands to easily shed offensive linemen at POA. Struggles to change direction in open field. 

Polish: Advanced arm, hand activity; shoots arms to inside chest, keeps hands moving. Shows swim, arm-over, club, long-arm as pass-rusher. Must add weight, strength to hold up in run game against Power-5 competition. 

Bottom Line: Giudice is an effort-based defensive lineman with high-level technique against the run and pass. Ceiling is highest at defensive tackle, where athletic limitations would be masked in part by additional weight, but has just enough pass-rushing juice to play strongside defensive end. Projects as valuable reserve for Wolverines upfront.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American