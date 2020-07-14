SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Ja'Den McBurrows Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Ja’Den McBurrows 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
Committed to: Michigan 
Projected Position: Cornerback/Slot

Frame: Slender and relatively short. Average width across upper body. Long arms. Narrow waist. Small, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Developed trunk. Certainly on smaller side, but still has room to fill out. 

Athleticism: Very good speed; ran 11.01 100-meter dash in 2019. Light, quick feet; wastes little motion in and out of cuts. Fluid hips. Impressive vertical jump and overall aerial body control. Natural ball skills. Below-average strength. 

Instincts: Innate awareness and overall savvy. Tracks ball well in air. Can read play and break off assignment to bait quarterback into risky throws. Anticipates overthrows out of zone for easy interceptions. Willing tackler in run game. 

Polish: Clear understanding of coverage principles and responsibilities. Fluid backpedaler. Must gain weight and get stronger. Will mostly play off coverage, but needs to add jam. 

Bottom Line: McBurrows needs to gain weight and add strength before seeing the field in Ann Arbor. Once he does, don’t be surprised if he quickly becomes a mainstay in the defensive backfield due to his instinctive playing style and outstanding ball skills. Potential multi-year starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American