It looks like the J.J. McCarthy era has finally arrived in Minnesota
With former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold reportedly finalizing a 3-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, it would appear that the JJ McCarthy era in Minnesota has finally arrived.
The Vikings selected McCarthy with the first-round pick (No. 10 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, signaling that they viewed the former Michigan QB as a guy who could take the franchise to the next level. As an insurance policy, the Vikings also brought in Darnold as a veteran who was a known commodity - and it's a good thing they did. Following the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, it was announced that McCarthy had suffered a torn meniscus that would require surgery, ending his rookie season before it even began.
McCarthy's injury ended Minnesota's quarterback battle in 2024 and solidified Darnold as QB1. And while Darnold helped lead the Vikings to a 14-win season, some of the inconsistency issues that have plagued his NFL career showed up once again. Ultimately, the Vikings allowed Darnold to test the market, and with the new QB vacancy out in Seattle, the Seahawks pulled the trigger on the veteran QB.
While its still possible the Vikings could make a big splash at QB in the coming days (with veteran Aaron Rodgers reportedly in the mix), it seems unlikely. NFL Insider Adam Schefter recently indicated that he doesn't have much confidence in a Rodgers to Minnesota outcome, meaning any QB acquisition at this point would likely be as a backup to McCarthy.
For those who need a refresher, here's a look at McCarthy's accomplishments during his time at the University of Michigan:
At Michigan
• Top-10 Heisman Trophy Finisher (10th, 2023)
• Griese-Brees Big Ten Quarterback of the Year (2023)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, 2023; third team, coaches, second team, media in 2022)
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2022-23)
• Finalist, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (2023); Manning Quarterback Award (2023)
• Semifinalist, Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (2022)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Offensive MVP
• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 16, 2023) and Co-Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 23, 2023)
• Named the team's Offensive Player of the Year (2022), Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player (2023)
• Shared Offensive Rookie of the Year honors (2021)
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
• Finished his career with a 27-1 record as a starter, the best winning percentage (96.4) by any college quarterback since Toledo's Chuck Ealey (1971) and Oklahoma's Jimmy Harris (1956) ended their careers with 35-0 and 25-0 records, respectively
• Finished his career tied for fourth in career touchdown passes (49), sixth in touchdown percentage (6.87)
• Career program leader in interception rate (1.54), completion percentage (67.6), pass efficiency (160.5), and touchdown-to-interception ratio (min. 20 TD passes; 4.5:1)
• Set single-season program records for interception rate (1.20) and completion percentage (72.3) in 2023, finishing second in pass efficiency (167.4) and touchdown passes (22)
• Appeared in 40 games at quarterback with 28 starts
