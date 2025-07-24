WATCH: Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy shows off his arm strength in Day 1 of training camp
The Minnesota Vikings began their quest for an NFL Championship on Wednesday. It was the opening day of training camp, and the Vikings' starting QB already impressed. After missing his entire rookie season due to a meniscus injury, former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is set to start for Minnesota.
On Wednesday, the Vikings X account showed off McCarthy's arm -- something some pundits say he doesn't have. On one of the first organized plays, McCarthy lasered a pass down the sidelines to Jordan Addison for what appears to be a 60-yard touchdown.
Minnesota Vikings' staff writer Craig Peters mentioned McCarthy in his '3 Observations'.
"McCarthy showed his arm strength on several passes, including some in close quarters with defense," wrote Peters. "He had another connection with Hockenson over the middle during 7-on-7 a couple of snaps before unfurling a deep pass to Jordan Addison down the right sideline for a touchdown."
McCarthy has been a proven winner wherever he's gone. He won a high school State Championship and won a national championship with Michigan in 2023. During his starting career with the Wolverines, McCarthy went 27-1 with the Wolverines. Vikings fans have a proven winner with their starting QB.
