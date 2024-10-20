National media react to Michigan football losing to Illinois, question future with Sherrone Moore
Michigan has always been one of the most talked about teams in college football -- for better or for worse. But as I always skim the national columns to look and see what writers are saying about Michigan, the Wolverines are being talked about as little as I can recall after playing in a top-25 game.
But that's where we're at with the Wolverines. Michigan dropped its third game in 2024 and the second in a row. The Wolverines are now 4-3 and the Playoff is off the table -- so is another Big Ten Championship. Coming off of a bye week, the Wolverines looked mediocre at best and fell 21-7 against a much-improved Illini squad.
Michigan started its third different quarterback in seven games and the results were the same. Jack Tuttle threw for 208 yards but had two crucial turnovers to go with it. The Wolverines turn the football away at an alarming rate and Michigan struggles with the basics: The fundamentals.
Here's what some of the national writers are saying about Michigan following its loss to Illinois.
David Hale (ESPN) "College football Week 8 highlights: Top plays, games, takeaways"
"Despite two ugly losses and a complete lack of a coherent passing attack, Michigan remained in the AP poll this week. That should change after Saturday's 21-7 defeat at the hands of Illinois.
"Michigan has now lost as many times in its past six games as it had in the prior three seasons, though Saturday's mess was especially cruel. Illinois prevailed despite its starting quarterback, Luke Altmyer, completing just 9 of 18 throws for 80 yards, leading an incredulous Sherrone Moore to ask why that type of QB production never works for Michigan.
"After Week 8, the two teams that played for last year's national championship -- Michigan and the Washington Huskies -- are now 8-6 in 2024."
Shehan Jeyarajah (CBS Sports) "College football winners, losers in Week 8: Close isn't good enough for USC, Indiana continues to dominate"
"After losing to No. 22 Illinois, the Wolverines' path to a decent season is on life support. Michigan was forced to throw as Illinois was able to hold them to only 3.0 yards per carry, and it went about as expected. Jack Tuttle passed for 208 yards on 32 attempts and threw a key interception. Michigan lost despite posting 60 more yards of offense.
"Suddenly, the pathway for UM looks brutal. The Wolverines still have No. 2 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 16 Indiana on the schedule. Lose all three against those alone, and Michigan is right on the edge of bowl eligibility. Certainly, the first post-Jim Harbaugh season would come with growing pains, but the offensive woes are coming home to roost."
Stewart Mandel (The Athletic) "Mandel’s Final Thoughts: Kirby Smart’s Georgia defense unleashes havoc on Texas offense"
"Illinois honored the 100th anniversary of Red Grange’s famous six-TD game against Michigan by wearing 1924-style uniforms. Michigan played its part by showcasing a 1924-caliber passing game. The Wolverines’ third attempt at a starting quarterback in Jack Tuttle did little to reverse their fortunes. The No. 22 Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) won 21-7, marking the second time in three seasons Bret Bielema’s team has won six of its first seven games, and its fan base seems galvanized. A sold-out Memorial Stadium got to see Illinois’ first win over the Wolverines since 2009.
"Meanwhile, Michigan (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) scored its fewest points in a decade. That’s the best it could muster following an off week."
Austin Meek (The Althetic) "For ‘disappointed’ Sherrone Moore, challenges of starting over at Michigan hitting hard"
"Michigan fans have seen Sherrone Moore with happy tears in his eyes, hugging everybody in sight after he coached the Wolverines to a victory last year at Penn State.
"That moment, and the bleeped-out portions of Moore’s postgame interview on Fox, showed a side of Michigan’s head coach that rarely emerges in public. Saturday’s 21-7 loss at Illinois, one of Michigan’s lowest moments in a decade, showed a different side. After the game, Moore spoke in a hushed tone. His eyes were red, and he clasped a tissue in his hands.
“I feel disappointed in myself as the head coach that we didn’t come out and execute at a better level,” Moore said.
"Michigan’s fall from the pedestal has been hard on everyone. Especially Moore, the coach who was entrusted to continue what Jim Harbaugh started. Seven games into Moore’s tenure, it’s apparent that the Wolverines are starting over, and all the positive momentum from their national championship season is gone. That realization, which has been increasingly hard to ignore, hit like a meteorite on Saturday."
