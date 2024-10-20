PFF grades: Michigan football high/low player grades, snap counts to know after loss to Illinois
Michigan took its third loss of the season on Saturday when it lost to Illinois 21-7. Coming off of a bye week, the Wolverines were expected to fix some of the issues that haunted them in the first half of the season, but many wonder if Michigan was worse coming off the bye. Scoring seven points was the lowest output in 10 years and veteran quarterback Jack Tuttle was the third starting quarterback who didn't look competent for the maize and blue.
Tuttle threw two interceptions -- one was called back due to a flag -- and fumbled the football. He did throw for 208 yards but plenty of those came in garbage time toward the end of the fourth quarter when Illinois was keeping things in front of them. The Wolverines will once again evaluate the quarterback position next week.
The defense played better -- for the most part. Michigan held Luke Altmyer to 80 yards through the air, but several key penalties allowed the Illini drives to keep going. The Wolverines' defense bent plenty, but never truly broke. The Michigan defense played well enough to win the game but the Wolverines' offense struggled mightily.
Using Pro Football Focus, here are the top and worst player grades from Michigan's loss to Illinois. We also include player snap counts you should know.
Top offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
TE Hogan Hansen - 77.2 grade
TE Colston Loveland - 75.0 grade
RB Kalel Mullings - 73.4 grade
RT Andrew Gentry - 66.7 grade
TE Marlin Klein - 64.8 grade
Lowest offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
QB Jack Tuttle - 28.7 grade
LT Jeff Persi - 51.4 grade
TE Max Bredeson - 51.6 grade
WR Tyler Morris - 52.5 grade
WR Kendrick Bell - 53.4 grade
Top defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
DT Mason Graham - 86.9 grade
LB Jaishawn Barham - 82.6 grade
Edge Josaiah Stewart - 78.5 grade
DT Kenneth Grant - 74.3 grade
Edge TJ Guy - 70.9 grade
Lowest defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
LB Ernest Hausmann - 52.5 grade
CB Aamir Hall - 53.8 grade
DT Trey Pierce - 55.2 grade
CB Zeke Berry - 57.7 grade
CB Will Johnson - 57.9 grade
Snap counts to know
WR Amorion Walker played 29 snaps -- a season high -- he was behind Tyler Morris (47), Kendrick Bell (34), and Semaj Morgan (32).
RB Donovan Edwards tied a season-low of 27 snaps played. Kalel Mullings had 50 snaps while Ben Hall played in one.
Largely due to TE Marlin Klein leaving the game, freshman TE Hogan Hansen played a season-high of 15 snaps.
With Will Johnson leaving the game early, CB Aamir Hall played in 51 snaps -- second most of any corner.
True freshman cornerback Mason Curtis played in 22 snaps which was his first appearance of the year on defense.
Michigan didn't rotate its linebackers much. Ernest Hausmann (55) and Jaishawn Barham (53) dominated snaps. Backups Jimmy Rolder (8) and Jaydon Hood (8) were used sparingly.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan football gets out-dueled once again, takes loss to Illinois
Social media reacts Michigan football's lethargic loss to Illinois
Barstool's Dave Portnoy reassures Michigan fans following terrible loss to Illinois