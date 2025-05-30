Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore gains traction in latest head coach power rankings
It wasn't the ideal start for Sherrone Moore in the first year of his Michigan football tenure. In 2024, in his first season leading the charge following Jim Harbaugh's departure, the Wolverines found themselves sitting at 5-5 through 10 games. But, Michigan regrouped and beat Northwestern, Ohio State -- as a three-touchdown underdog --, and Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl to finish 8-5.
With the finish, expectations are much higher entering Year 2 under Moore, but not all analysts are believers in the young head coach. CBS Sports dropped Moore in their 2025 head coach rankings, but Sporting News was the opposite.
Sporting News' Bill Bender ranked Moore No. 35 entering the 2024 season, but he actually bumped the Michigan head coach to No. 34 entering the 2025 campaign.
Although Moore is facing a two-game suspension in 2025, the Wolverines' schedule appears much softer on paper than it was a year ago. With what should be much-improved QB play this year with Bryce Underwood, or Mikey Keene, at the helm, Michigan's offense should be much, much better. Pairing that with a top-10 defense, the Wolverines could play themselves back into the College Football Playoff after missing it in 2024.
