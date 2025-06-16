Michigan football predicted to land 6-foot-3, four-star WR
Michigan has been in a battle with both Penn State and Virginia Tech in the recruitment of four-star WR Travis Johnson. But have the Wolverines taken the lead in his recruitment? The Michigan Insider's Sam Webb and Steve Lorenz both placed a Crystal Ball in favor of Michigan landing Johnson following his official visit to Ann Arbor.
Johnson has taken OVs to Indiana, South Carolina, Penn State, and Michigan. Next on the docket is the home state team when he heads to Virginia Tech next weekend. Johnson hails from Chesapeake (VA) Oscar Smith.
The 6-foot-3, 185 pound WR is the nation's No. 144 recruit and the 21st-best WR, per the Composite ranking. This past weekend was Johnson's fourth time being in Ann Arbor, and speaking with On3, he says it just keeps getting better and better.
“This was my fourth visit to Michigan and every time, it gets better and better,” Johnson told On3. “What makes it better each time is that every time I visit, it feels like an official visit. They have been showing love since day one.”
According to On3's RPM, Penn State has the lead in his recruitment with a 25% chance of landing Johnson. But the Wolverines are in second with a 16.4% chance.
Michigan already has three-star WR Jaylen Pile committed in the '26 cycle. But the Wolverines are looking to add more talent to the class for freshman Bryce Underwood. Michigan is also in the running for Zion Robinson, CJ Sadler, and Jerquaden Guilford, among others.
