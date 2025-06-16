Michigan football to get 6-foot-5, 5-star WR on campus for last official visit this weekend
Michigan football is set to host its final summer weekend of official visits starting Friday, June 20 -- many call it 'Victors Weekend'. The Wolverines have a star-studded lineup coming to Ann Arbor, but Michigan recently got news that the weekend got even bigger.
Per multiple reports, Michigan is set to host 6-foot-5, five-star WR Calvin Russell this upcoming weekend.
Per 247Sports, Russell is the No. 21 ranked recruit in the 2026 cycle and the No. 3 WR in the class. He hails from Miami (FL) Northwestern. He named a final eight of Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Florida State, Florida, LSU, North Carolina, and Syracuse. Russell also named a commitment date of July 5.
This will be the second time Russell has been to Michigan, and it appears the Wolverines landed his final OV before he makes his decision. Russell has been to Florida, LSU, Oregon, Miami, and Florida State, prior to scheduling his OV to Michigan.
The 6-foot-5 playmaker is exactly what Michigan needs to pair with Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines currently have one other WR committed in the class, three-star Jaylen Pile. But Michigan is trending for four-star Travis Johnson and Zion Robinson, among others.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Russell:
Hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone. Owns more of a slender build, but has measured over 6-foot-5 multiple times and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Isn’t exactly the most polished route runner at this stage, but creates separation with unexpected suddenness for such a longer strider. Superb body control tends to create even more of a disadvantage for defensive backs as he wins 50-50 battles with timing and positioning. Not going to outrun every tackle, but is quick to hit the gas and can make some dynamic cuts in traffic. Spent much of freshman and sophomore seasons repping as a run first-quarterback out of necessity before settling in as a must-look option in Year 3 for a storied Miami Northwestern program that captured a 3A championship. Will need to add some body armour to a rather wiry frame in hopes of improving play strength and buy into the process at the school of his choice, but should be viewed as a potential impact pass catcher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be positioned all around the field in hopes of creating mismatches. One of those good-at-everything athletes that could legitimately play two spots in college as he’s also being recruited by basketball high majors.
