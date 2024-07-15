'New standard' set for Michigan Football following 2023's success
For years, Michigan football struggled to get over the hump. Prior to 2021, the Wolverines could not get past Ohio State or win a Big Ten championship. After finally slaying that dragon, U-M could not win a College Football Playoff game, much less win a national championship.
But the 2023 season stripped away those final, perceived hurdles that many believed Michigan could never overcome. The Wolverines broke through whatever metaphorical "ceiling" that had been placed on the program and reached the ultimate prize.
Now, Michigan has another enemy to combat: Complacency.
That's what makes the 2024 season so fascinating for this group of Wolverines. U-M returns many outstanding players who help win this program's first national title since 1997. Yet, due to the loss of head coach Jim Harbaugh, a vast majority of the coaching staff and many cornerstone players like J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and Mike Sainristil, many doubt Michigan's ability to remain at the top of college football. That may be just what new head coach Sherrone Moore and the player leaders of 'Team 145' need to keep complacency out of the building.
Reflecting on the award ceremony in which Michigan players were presented their championship rings, junior tight end Colston Loveland described the team's currnt mindset.
"Everyone who gets that ring, we're going to see that and be like, 'Alright, we can't settle for anything less.' So, obviously, the new standard is set," Loveland said.
Championship-winning teams almost always come from player-led programs. Team culture is passed down and taught by older players to those new to the program. That's what Michigan's upperclassmen are tasked with as the 2024 freshmen and incoming transfers arrive. Junior cornerback Will Johnson remembers entering the program in 2022 and watching the 2021 team get presented their Big Ten championship rings.
"I still remember our freshman spring when we first got here, that team — them getting their rings, and we're just sitting there like, 'Man, we've got to make sure we get our rings ourselves,'" he said. "And now we've got, I think, five or six rings and it's crazy to think about. We've just got to keep stacking and still have that same mindset as when we first got here. We've still got room to grow and room to improve."
Heading into 2024, Michigan isn't look at like a national title contender this year. The Wolverines aren't even favored to win the Big Ten for a fourth consecutive season. Whether those perceptions are fair or disrespectful is irrelevant. What matters is the conversations, the focus and the work ethic inside Schembechler Hall.
"We've got to go get four more," Johnson said.
That's a good place to start.
