Donovan Edwards will break this Michigan Football record in 2024
For the first time in his Michigan career, Donovan Edwards is expected to be the feature back for the Wolverines in 2024. As a true freshman, Edwards played sparingly behind Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. As a sophomore, Edwards saw a dramatic increase in his production, rushing for 991 yards and 7 touchdowns on 140 carries – once again, splitting reps with Corum. As a junior in 2023, Edwards battled through some adversity and saw his production numbers drop as a result.
Heading into his senior season, Edwards enters this new opportunity with a better outlook on football and life in general.
“I’ll be honest, I kind of lost that fire going into my junior year,” Edwards said, “Not feeling great, not getting the carries that I want. But it clicked for me again, that fire in my heart was there again. It became evident that…there was a practice that it just showed back up.
“I’m grateful that everything has happened for me, because all it’s going to do is continue to push me as a player and as a man. I can’t sit up here and say I haven’t faced adversity because I have. But that adversity has made me a man, and that adversity is going to make me a better football player. I’m still confident. Don’t mistake my confidence for arrogance, but I’m confident within myself and my abilities and my capabilities. My obligation is to continue to bring everybody else up with me, because as long as we can do that, then we will be successful.”
It’s the perfect mindset you want from a leader on your team – humble, yet confident.
Expecting a more productive season in 2024, Edwards says he’s fully intent on breaking the Michigan record for receiving yards by a running back. During a recent discussion with 247Sports, Edwards said he’s coming for the record.
“You know what? That’s a question for Kirk Campbell, but I’m about 89-ish yards away from breaking this Michigan receiving record for a running back. I’m coming for that record,” Edwards said.
“Really, I think that if you just stay healthy, then they’re going to get you the ball by all means. I know for a fact that Coach Campbell, he has that mindset to get the talented guys the ball and to get guys going as soon as possible. Get a feel for the game. We’ll be successful.”
For what it’s worth, it’s a pretty safe bet that Edwards will break that record in 2024. He’s gone over 200 receiving yards in each of his last three seasons, and he’s just 96 receiving yards away from breaking the career record of 750 yards set by Anthony Thomas in 2000.
That extra element to his game is what makes Edwards such a dangerous weapon on the football field. He can run, he can catch…hell, he can throw 70-yard touchdown passes if he needs to.
Although personal records are always nice, Edwards knows that the ultimate goal goes far beyond personal accolades. For the senior RB, the battle-tested Wolverines are ready for the tremendous challenge of defending their status as National Champions in 2024.
“This group has been through a lot together. We’ve grown together. We’ve seen the highs together, we’ve seen the lows together. As a team aspect, all we have to do is continue to build camaraderie with each other.
“Losing to Georgia, losing to TCU, winning the national championship — we’ve been at the highest pinnacle and we’ve been at the lowest pinnacle. All we have to do is get better, push one another, push one another. Be happy for the other man’s success and the sky’s the limit for us.”
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: 'Dynamic' WR from SEC country commits to Michigan
WATCH: Kenneth Grant’s Top Plays From 2023