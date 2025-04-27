New York Jets sign Michigan RB Donovan Edwards as UDFA
The New York Jets have signed Michigan running back Donovan Edwards as a UDFA. Edwards, a former five-star recruit, burst on the to scene in Ann Arbor and looked like he was on his way to a legendary career wearing the winged helmet. While he showed flashes of what made him such a highly rated prospect coming out of high school, he was also splitting reps for most of his career with Michigan legend Blake Corum.
When Edwards made the decision to return for his senior season, the belief was that he would finally achieve the type of breakout year that everyone expected. Although he still found ways to make plays, Edwards would ultimately find himself splitting reps with veteran Kalel Mullings.
Edwards finished his Michigan career having accounted for 2,251 yards and 19 touchdowns on 422 attempts. While those numbers over a four year career don't necessarily jump off the page, a quick view of Edwards' film highlights his big play potential.
The 6-1, 212 pound RB posted 216 rushing yards on the road against Ohio State during the 2022 season, ripping off touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards. He followed up that performance by earning MVP in the Big Ten Championship the following week, accounting for 185 rushing yards and a touchdown against Purdue.
The following season, Edwards became the first player in CFP National Championship history to have multiple 40-plus yard touchdown runs. His 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just six carries helped seal the National Championship win for the Wolverines, capping off what was arguably the greatest season in program history.
It's clear that Edwards still needs to develop in several areas, but the raw talent is there. With the right staff and environment in the NFL, Edwards could certainly find a way to carve out a long and productive career in the league.
